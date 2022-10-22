Tribute held for Raleigh mass shooting victim, Susan Karnatz

Karnatz was out for her daily run when she was murdered on the Neuse River Greenway Trail last week.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tribute to Raleigh mass shooting victim, Susan Karnatz, took place today.

She was a longtime member of North Carolina Roadrunners Club and Saturday morning they held an observance at their 10-miler and 4-miler event at American Tobacco Trail in Apex.

A celebration of life service will be held for Karnatz on Sunday at 2 p.m. at North Raleigh Presbyterian Church on Strickland Road.