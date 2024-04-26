Overhead traffic sign hit, falls onto I-440 near Hillsborough Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes are open after an overhead traffic sign fell onto the outer loop of I-440 near Hillsborough Street in Raleigh Friday afternoon.

North Carolina Department of Transportation said a truck hit the sign, causing it to fall and block the roadway.

Nobody was injured, but the interstate was closed for a while to allow crews to clear the area.

Construction equipment was brought in to push the damaged sign off the road.

NCDOT has not yet commented on what will be done to repair and replace the sign, or how long that process will take.