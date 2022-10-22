'I love you': Wife of RPD officer killed in mass shooting delivers tribute during memorial service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people filled Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh Saturday for a public memorial service for Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, one of five people shot and killed during last week's shooting.

The ceremony, streamed live by the church, featured a moving speech from Torres's late wife Jasmin.

"My Gabriel. We were no strangers of distance. Our story revolved around distance. Every chapter of our lives together brought us distance. But this distance.... This new distance, this one I will struggle with for the rest of my life," said Jasmin.

Torres was in his driveway waiting to say goodbye to his wife prior to his shift last Thursday when he was shot. The 29-year-old leaves behind his wife Jasmin, and their two-year-old daughter Layla.

"Gabe - I cannot thank you enough for giving me the opportunity to be a mommy. You were the best daddy," Jasmin said.

Prior to becoming a police officer, Torres served in the U.S. Marine Corps; his casket was draped with an American flag.

"He has left an example to each of us to what the world needs more of," said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

While much of the focus in the past week-plus has been on Torres's service, Saturday's ceremony provided a glimpse into his personality, with Patterson highlighting his jovial and giving nature, with his love of sports, specifically the Knicks and Jets, fitting for the New Jersey-native. Still, it was his faith and family that often took center stage.

"His greatest joys were showing his co-workers pictures of Layla and telling them what a great wife and mother you are, Jasmin. Cooking dinner for you before going to the nightshift was the highlight of his entire day," said Patterson.

Thursday, Raleigh Police released their five-day report, noting "there does not appear to be any connection between the victims that were shot by the suspect prior to his encounter with the police other than they lived in the same neighborhood."

ABC11 spoke with 911 operators who fielded calls during the attack and search for the suspect, relaying the difficulties of responding to so many scenes simultaneously.

"For these officers going in knowing it is a dangerous situation, and knowing one of their brothers is down. I can only imagine the stress that it adds to it. But these officers acted with bravery," said Lindsay LiCausi, CEO of Back the Blue NC, who attended the memorial service.

Next week, there will be a private service in New Jersey for Torres's loved ones.

"You'll forever be missed. I'll forever yearn for your touch. It's not okay. But eventually, I'll get through it. Don't worry about us. Be in peace. Our family down here is much larger than I'd ever have guessed. You'd be so amazed. I love you. I really love you," said Jasmin.

A public vigil will be held Sunday for all victims from last week's shooting.