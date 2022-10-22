Mass Shooting: Funeral for fallen Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres taking place Saturday morning

Torres, along with four others, was tragically gunned down in the Raleigh mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The funeral service for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres will be held Saturday morning.

A visitation was held for officer Torres Friday at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh.

In his obituary loved ones remember the 29-year-old as the sweetest dad, a doting husband and a die-hard New York Jets fan.

Last Thursday Torres was in his driveway, off duty and reportedly waiting to kiss his wife before heading to work when he was shot and killed by a 15-year-old gunman who police say went on a deadly killing spree leaving 5 people dead.

Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin was one of many paying her respects at the visitation held for Torres.

"I told them that we are here for them and will do anything to help," she said.

Torres' funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh.

You can watch a live stream of the service on abc11.com and the ABC11 app.

After the funeral, Torres will be laid to rest in New Jersey, where he was raised.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages people to make a donation to Law Enforcement United, a charity that benefits the children of fallen officers.

A vigil for all the victims will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.