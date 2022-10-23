Vigil to remember five killed in Raleigh mass shooting scheduled for Sunday

The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report.

People across the Triangle are being asked to come together Sunday to remember and mourn the five people killed in the mass shooting on Thursday, October 13 in the Hedingham neighborhood.

The candlelight vigil is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts on 2 E South Street in Raleigh. Planned speakers include Governor Roy Cooper and Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. The keynote address will be delivered by Gerald D. Givens, Jr.

"We have people who have been physically wounded, people who have lost their lives. And we have people who are emotionally scarred for the rest of their lives. We want everybody to know that they can heal by taking one day at a time. And when they are ready to help, advocate, organize and speak truth to power, we'll be right by their side," Gerald D. Givens, Jr., President, Raleigh-Apex NAACP said.

Organizers said the vigil will provide an opportunity for the Raleigh community to come together, mourn those killed and hopefully help everyone begin their healing process. In addition, the vigil will revisit the hard conversations that we must have about how to prevent future incidents of gun violence.

Three others were injured in the shooting

Marcille Gardner, 59

Casey Joseph Clark, 33

The 15-year-old alleged shooter Austin Thompson is also recovering in the hospital. His mom said his condition is improving.

