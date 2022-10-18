'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give an update on the investigation into the mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the mass shooting that happened Thursday in the Hedingham neighborhood.

Patterson shared good news about two of the victims injured in the shooting. She said Marcille Gardner, 59, remained in the hospital but she was showing great signs of improvement. In addition, Casey Joseph Clark, 33, has already been released from the hospital, and he continues to get better every day.

As for the 15-year-old accused of carrying out the shooting, he remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Patterson also offered thoughts and prayers for the victims and their loved ones. She went on to thank everyone for the outpouring of support shown to RPD and officer Gabriel Torres -- who was one of the people killed in the massacre.

WATCH | 'Unforgivable act': Husband of Raleigh mass shooting victim struggles with losing life partner

"For members of the public, if you would like to support the Torres family, please email RPDSupport@raleighnc.gov," Patterson said.

As far as updated to the investigation, Patterson kept mum. She again said further details would be released in the department's 5-day report, which is due to be released Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, the families of the five people killed in the shooting are starting to plan visitations and funerals. Below are the arrangements that have been made public so far:

Officer Gabriel Torres

Visitation: Friday Oct. 21, 4-7p - Mitchell Funeral Home 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612

Funeral: Saturday Oct. 22, 11a - Cross Assembly Church 2660 Yonkers Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604

Susan Karnatz

Celebration of Life: Saturday Oct. 22, 2pm - North Raleigh Presbyterian Church, 11905 Strickland Rd, Raleigh

Mary Marshall

Celebration of Life: Saturday Oct. 29 - details pending

Nicole Connors

Body not returned to family as of Oct 17

James Thompson

No details as of Oct 17

SEE ALSO | What we know about those killed in the Hedingham mass shooting

The Hedingham community held a vigil Saturday to honor the lives lost in Thursday's shooting. People paid their respects by placing flowers at the community sign and joining in moments of silence.

Sunday afternoon members of the nonprofit Back the Blue NC and many others placed flowers on the hood of the patrol car in Torres's honor. The police SUV was draped with a black tarp and donned with black and blue ribbons.

RELATED: 'Our hearts are heavy': Hedingham mass shooting vigil unites community in grief