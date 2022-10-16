Visitation, funeral announced for Raleigh police officer killed in mass shooting

A new memorial outside a Raleigh Police Department station is honoring the officer killed in the Hedingham mass shooting last week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police announced on Monday visitation and funeral arrangements for Officer Gabriel Torres, who was one of the five people killed in the Hedingham mass shooting last week.

The visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7029 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh.

The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, 2660 Yonkers Road, in Raleigh.

The services will be open to the public.

Meanwhile, a new memorial outside a Raleigh Police Department station is honoring Torres.

Torres was shot and killed Thursday as he prepared to go into work.

Torres was reportedly waiting for his wife to come home, so he could see her briefly before reporting for duty with RPD.

Instead of seeing her, investigators said a 15-year-old shot and killed him during his senseless shooting spree that killed five people and injured two others.

The memorial dedicated to Torres is a police SUV with a black tarp draped over it and donned with black and blue ribbons.

Sunday afternoon, members of the nonprofit Back the Blue NC placed flowers on the hood of the patrol car in Torres's honor.

The founder of the organization Lindsay LiCausi, who is a former police officer said this is her way to show support for her brothers and sisters in blue.

"It seems like it has happened so soon since deputy Byrd and our hearts are still broken over his loss and now they've just torn apart again. We can't believe that we are here again. We are in our backyard of Raleigh," LiCausi said. "So today is a very, very difficult day coming out and seeing the vehicle in person and laying down the flowers. It's a tough moment."

Standing with LiCausi when she placed white roses on the memorial for Torres was Gadi Adelman also with Back the Blue NC.

He described Torres as a young man who dedicated his life to serving the community.

"This has got to stop. I know everybody says it. But if there's nothing else that people listen to, when you see a police officer, and I don't care where you are, thank them, just walk up and say thank you," Adelman said.

Torres served in the U.S. Marine Corps before starting as an officer with the Raleigh Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.