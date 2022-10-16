Memorial created for Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

A new memorial outside a Raleigh Police Department station is honoring the officer killed in the Hedingham mass shooting last week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new memorial outside a Raleigh Police Department station is honoring the officer killed in the Hedingham mass shooting last week.

Gabriel Torres was shot and killed Thursday as he prepared to go into work.

Torres was reportedly waiting for his wife to come home, so he could see her briefly before reporting for duty with RPD.

Instead of seeing her, investigators said a 15-year-old shot and killed him during his senseless shooting spree that killed five people and injured two others.

The memorial dedicated to Torres is a police SUV with a black tarp draped over it and donned with black and blue ribbons.