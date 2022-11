Raleigh mass shooting suspect moved from WakeMed to rehab facility

A celebration of life will be held tomorrow for 16-year-old James Thompson.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The teenage shooting suspect charged in the murders of five people in the Raleigh mass shooting has been moved from WakeMed to a rehab facility.

It's not known where that new facility is located.

Austin Thompson, 15, had been hospitalized since he was critically injured in the shooting on October 13.

He is charged with killing his brother and four others including a Raleigh police officer.

The motive for the killings is still unknown.