This afternoon there will be a ceremony to honor the victims and survivors at 3:30 p.m. at the Raleigh Municipal building.

One Year Later: City of Raleigh remembers victims and survivors of Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh will remember the mass shooting that took the lives of five people in the Hedingham neighborhood one year ago today.

Then on Saturday, there will be an event to honor the first responders at 10 a.m. at Nash Square.

Austin Thompson, 16, will be tried as an adult in the massacre with five counts of murder for the deaths of James Thompson (his brother), Officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Marshall, Nicole Connors and Susan Karnartz.

Those who want to send a message to the families of the tragedy, the city has set up a P.O box for cards.

That address is:

Raleigh Healing Together

P.O. Box 590, Raleigh, N.C.