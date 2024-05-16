Verizon shows off special technology that could be used to save lives during hurricane season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major technology company joined forces with central North Carolina law enforcement officers to show off new technology they say will keep you safe this hurricane season.

The entire lot of the James Hunt horse complex across from Carter-Finley Stadium was filled with technology and tools Thursday.

"We can deploy this quickly for things like a lost hiker in the woods," Verizon Senior Director of Network Ken Flowers said talking about a large red camper.

Verizon took ABC11 behind-the-scenes of the things they deploy to help police, fire and paramedics do their jobs better.

"Connectivity is a requirement in today's world," Flowers said. "These devices help us provide that connectivity in the face of storms and big events of any kind."

Some of the mobile units roll into places like Dix Park for Dreamville too or even for our upcoming 4th of July celebration to help boost cell signal. But the technology is even more crucial during a natural disaster.

Duke Energy said smart, self-healing technology is becoming an increasingly important. That technology can reduce outage impacts by up to 75% and restore power in less than a minute.

The company hopes to have that type of technology covering 80 percent of customers in the next few years.

Duke Energy said it has also improved its private communication networks, allowing for faster storm modeling and damage assessments

"We need this type of communication so we can get ourselves posted in position and adequately get troopers and other personnel in areas that need help the most," said Sergeant Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. "Just two decades ago, we were in a position where having a laptop in a vehicle was a taboo and now it's a must."

He said technology like this was critical during Hurricane Florence.

Duke Energy also depends heavily on technology to shorten outage times--to restore service faster when customers count on them the most.

"We leverage a number of tools and technologies to assist our crews in the field with outage restoration after major storms. While technology doesn't replace the need for the men and women who work every day to keep your power reliable, these tools can help to shorten outages and restore service faster when customers count on us most," Duke Energy said.