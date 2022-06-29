burger king

Man snaps photo of vintage Burger King walled-off inside Delaware mall

The relic is located on the first floor of the mall, and is only accessible via a key from a staffer.
By Christie Ileto
EMBED <>More Videos

Man discovers vintage Burger King walled-off inside Delaware mall

DELAWARE -- If you're feeling nostalgic, here's a blast from the past!

A vendor at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware found an intact, vintage Burger King behind a wall.

And his picture is going viral.

"It's kind of cool. When I first saw it, I was blown away myself," said Tom Dahlke, General Manager of the Concord Mall.

The relic is located on the first floor of the mall, and is only accessible via a key from a staffer. So, it's not visible to those passing by.

But when a mall vendor saw it back in April, he snapped a picture and posted it.

That photo was re-posted on Twitter this week, leading other mall employees, shoppers and tens of thousands of Twitter users to reminisce about their childhoods spent at BK.

"It is a surprise to me that it has taken off as quickly as it did," Dahlke said. "It is kind of cool to have something that nostalgic here in the building. We're hopeful to rent it and have it occupied soon."

Mall management gave Action News a tour, showing them everything from the old french frier to the 90s paintings still hanging on the wall.

The general manager says it's not clear how long the space has been sitting vacant, as they took over in January 2020, but they're hoping to get another tenant - preferably an eatery - since the space is laid out for one.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessburger kingmallrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGER KING
Burger King franchise 'refuses' to close 800 Russian restaurants
Burger King's newest menu item: Whopper Melts
Burger King is returning the Whopper to its original price
Two kids hit by bullet while sitting in car at Burger King drive-thru
TOP STORIES
Transgender woman says she was denied job at a NC Catholic school
Disagreements mount as NC lawmakers discuss budget
As Monkeypox cases continue to spread NC waits for additional vaccines
Raleigh fireworks new view will bring different feel: Mayor
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
1 injured in Durham shooting
NC Democrats respond to Roe v Wade decision
Show More
Durham tackles mental health crises in new ways with 'HEARTS' program
Appeals court throws out NC insurance magnate's convictions
Johnston Co. commissioner charged with sex crime involving child
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years on sex trafficking conviction
Justice Stephen Breyer announces when he will leave Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News