2-year-old accidentally shoots himself while mother is sleeping, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A Burlington mother is being charged after her 2-year-old son got hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself.

Thursday, the Burlington Police Department responded to calls about a 2-year-old who had been shot in the 1500 block of Albright Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Police said it appeared the child was napping in the bed with his mother, and while she was still asleep, the toddler found an unsecured handgun and shot himself.

Stephanie Byrd,36, is being charged with failure to secure a firearm and contributing to the neglect of a minor.

The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about this investigation to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

