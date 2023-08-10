Jenesis Dockery's family speaks about shooting death of 8-year-old in Cumberland County

A babysitter's 11-year-old son shot and killed an 8-year-old girl under her care in Fayetteville, according to the young girl's family.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of an 8-year-old shot and killed in Fayetteville is scheduled to speak about her death later today.

They will be joined by civil rights attorney Harry Daniels who is representing the family.

According to the family, a babysitter's 11-year-old son shot and killed Jenesis Dockery while she was at their house being watched.

Her father, Fon Dockery, said he left Jenesis and her 5-year-old sister with their babysitter. The babysitter was a longtime friend of the Dockerys and had cared for the two girls multiple times.

However, an hour after dropping off his daughters, Fon received a call that the babysitter's 11-year-old son had gotten a gun and shot Jenesis in the head. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The shooting took place on July 23; Dockery died two days later.

Her funeral was held Wednesday, giving friends and family a chance to say their final goodbyes.