Housing development in Zebulon rejected by commissioners drawing mixed reaction from community

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Zebulon Board of Commissioners voted to deny a new housing development that would have brought hundreds of homes to a town that has seen its population more than double since 2010.

Zebulon South was slated to be located on more than 100 acres, between Arendell and Wakefield, just outside downtown. Plans called for 320 homes and included affordable housing and land that was donated for a fire department.

"Not only did it meet our standards, it actually exceeded our standards as a planned development," explained Michael Clark, the town's Planning Director.

During last Monday's Board Meeting, Clark briefed the Board of Commissioners on the project, in which he highlighted the Planning Department's recommendation. However, the decision on whether to do so is ultimately made by the Board of Commissioners.

"We are at a rapid growth. We're now averaging seven (new) people per day. I just want to make sure we consider that as a board of how this community affects the entire town of Zebulon," said Commissioner Amber Davis.

"I like the development and I think in order to get more economic development, we've got to have those rooftops. And we still don't have enough for all of that," said Commissioner Beverly Clark.

Clark noted the projects developers have spent two years responding and altering their proposal, as they sought approval from the Board.

"The project changed significantly to better meet our comprehensive plan, our transportation plan, as well as the standards in which we measure everything for a planned development of this type," said Michael Clark.

Despite that, Board members remained unconvinced, introducing a motion to deny the project. When Michael Clark and Commissioner Clark both sought clarification regarding what points were not met, Commissioner Quentin Miles responded.

"There's no need for that. We made a determination. We vote. There's no need for explanation at all," said Miles.

Upon being consulted, the Town's Attorney recommended the Board offer an explanation. When Miles asked if the Town Attorney's response was a recommendation or a mandate, the Attorney acknowledged it was a recommendation. Miles said the issue would be discussed in a work session, and Commissioners moved forward with the vote.

"Typically, boards and commissions will provide that information because it allows us to better communicate those expectations to developers for future proposals that are submitted to the town," said Michael Clark.

Reaction to the vote was mixed.

"They need to catch up with the infrastructure before they keep approving all these other new subdivisions," said Mary Beth Carpenter, a Zebulon resident.

Carpenter serves as Executive Director of Preservation Zebulon, a non-profit group aimed at preserving the town's history. While she stressed the group is not against the project, she wanted more of a response from Pulte, the developer, regarding remains on the site from a cemetery that was once there.

"We would like to get the architectural report. We had been told that there were three graves there. And then we were told from another source there were six graves there. We'd just like to know the full totality of the report so that they could be moved," said Carpenter.

Dallas Pearce, a Zebulon native who has worked in real estate for nearly 50 years, was dismayed by both the vote and the process.

"The tax base alone was going to be tremendous," said Pearce.

Pearce also highlighted different types of housing stock in the project, believing a lack of housing could stunt commercial growth.

"We were very upset about (the Board's) attitude, about their seemingly control over something that they shouldn't have control over," Pearce said.

He purchased his downtown office building in 2014 and has purchased other properties in the area that now have tenants.

"We're concerned about that their business is not going to be able to survive with this kind of political atmosphere that when people get wind of that, this is what we're up against, they might say, 'well, we're going to Wendell, we're going to Roseville, we're going to Wake Forest," said Pearce.

Clark says interest in the town remains strong.

"Frequently the developers are reaching out to us after they already have land under contract, asking what is the process to go through in order to be able to construct their product," Clark explained.

Earlier this year, a similar situation unfolded in Mebane, where the Town's Planning Committee rejected a proposal to build a Buc-ee's, though the Council decided to move forward with the project.

ABC 11 reached out to each Board Member and the project's developer.

Commissioner Beverly Clark, who was also the lone vote in support of the project, wrote:

I voted to approve Zebulon South because the development would have been a value added to our community and helped us meet the unprecedented growth Zebulon faces.

Not only did Zebulon South meet all the standards of a development set forth by our Planning Department, they approved every request made by the Board of Commissioners and worked with us for two years on the project. The development was set to construct mixed-use housing for our community, build additional affordable housing units, and provide improvements to our Town ranging from traffic improvements to land for a much-needed new fire station.

As Zebulon Commissioners, it's important that we are working to meet the growth of our Town and are growing smart as we do. I voted to approve Zebulon South because I believe they help us meet both of those goals.

Mayor Glenn York was unavailable for an interview, and declined to offer comment regarding the vote itself or general efforts to address population growth.