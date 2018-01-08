Burlington man dies from cold exposure while walking to church

File photo (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BURLINGTON --
A Burlington man has died from exposure to the cold while trying to walk to church.

According to the Times-News, 61-year-old Franklin Kirby was found dead Tuesday morning just before 7:30, near the playground at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, 320 E. Davis St.

Reports show a passing driver called 911, believing the man was sleeping.

Burlington police said Kirby left his home on Rauhut Street, about two miles from the church, around 7 p.m. Monday to attend a meeting at the church.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Investigators said the man typically walked everywhere.

Most parts of the Carolinas saw below-freezing temperatures that week, and according to the National Weather Service, the low temperature was roughly 8 degrees Monday night.

"We believe he died from exposure to the cold," said Sgt. Jeff Kology. "He was dressed for the weather, but his family said he was in poor health. We don't believe there was any foul play involved based on his condition. There were no signs of trauma."

An autopsy and a toxicology report have been ordered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundnorth carolina newsBurlington
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News