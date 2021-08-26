Two charged after man found stabbed to death in Burlington hotel, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Burlington police charged a man and woman with killing a 24-year-old in a hotel, authorities said.Police found Lucas Daniel Cook, 24, of Burlington, stabbed to death at the Corporate Suites at 2912 Saconn Drive on Saturday.On Wednesday, Burlington police announced Scottie Oneil Pringle, 29, of Burlington was charged with second-degree murder and Eva Marie Meierdiercks, 40, was charged with accessory to second-degree murder.Both are being held at the Alamance County Jail; Pringle with no bond, Meierdierks on a $75,000 bond.Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.