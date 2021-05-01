21-year-old killed in ATV crash at Busco Beach in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old was killed in an ATV crash at Busco Beach in Wayne County on Friday evening.Just before 8 p.m. deputies responded to a four-wheeler trail at Busco Beach. On arrival, officers found a 21-year-old dead.Investigators learned that the 21-year-old was driving on an uneven trail which caused the ATV to rear backward, causing the driver to hit his head on the vehicle.The driver, who has not been identified at this time, was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident but died from injuries.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was notified of the incident and is now investigating the crash.