Durham's Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt is making some concessions after banning children from its taproom.At first, the brewery's 21 and older policy took effect at 7 p.m., but now, Hi-Wire said the new policy will begin at 8 p.m.Hi-Wire said it's working to create a space for younger children to enjoy.In addition, the brewery is working on some sound-dampening for the taproom.