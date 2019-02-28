Business

Amazon going green with weekly delivery option

Amazon has a new strategy to go green.

The company wants to reduce its carbon footprint and give customers more control over deliveries through a new program called the "Amazon Day" service.

All prime members in the United States will have the option to pick one day to receive a week's worth of Amazon deliveries.

Amazon will then hold packages throughout the week and deliver them all at once on a customer's selected day.

The company said that could reduce the number of shipping materials and may also reduce the number of stops Amazon drivers need to make.


Amazon wants half of its shipments to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The company says Amazon Day will help to achieve that goal.
