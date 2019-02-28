Amazon going green with weekly delivery option

The company wants to reduce its carbon footprint and give customers more control over deliveries through a new program called the "Amazon Day" service.
All prime members in the United States will have the option to pick one day to receive a week's worth of Amazon deliveries.
Amazon will then hold packages throughout the week and deliver them all at once on a customer's selected day.
The company said that could reduce the number of shipping materials and may also reduce the number of stops Amazon drivers need to make.
Introducing #AmazonDay – a new delivery program that brings even more convenience to Prime members, while reducing packaging and contributing to our vision of making Amazon shipments net zero carbon. Learn more at https://t.co/H6Yu2YQ4PF pic.twitter.com/HWNOUohaED— Amazon News (@amazonnews) February 28, 2019
Amazon wants half of its shipments to be carbon neutral by 2030.
The company says Amazon Day will help to achieve that goal.