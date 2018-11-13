BUSINESS

Amazon to split new headquarters between NYC, Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the big announcement from Long Island City.

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens --
Amazon's second headquarters will be split between Long Island City in Queens and Crystal City in Arlington County, Virginia, the company announced Tuesday morning.

Amazon will invest $5 billion to create more than 50,000 new jobs between the two new locations.

Report: Amazon HQ2 could be split in two
Amazon has reportedly decided to establish new headquarters operations in two cities, giving new hope to the Triangle-area in the push to secure Amazon's HQ2 and thousands of new jobs.


There's been intense competition to win over Amazon, with more than 100 cities across the country competing and some throwing billions in tax incentives to the company.

Amazon kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September 2017, initially receiving 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.

The new facilities could bring 25,000 well-paying jobs in the tech industry for each city.

Long Island City and Crystal City met Amazon's requirements for a new locale: Both are near metropolitan areas with more than a million people, have nearby international airports, direct access to mass transit and have room for the company to expand.

There is a "No to Amazon HQ2" protest set for Tuesday morning as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamazonLong Island CityQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Announcement expected on new Amazon HQ
BUSINESS
Another hotel coming to downtown Raleigh, but some say it's not enough
Opening date of Hi-Wire Brewing's Durham taproom revealed
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores including NC location
Navi Nails Spa makes its debut in Cary
More Business
Top Stories
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
Man accused of killing 3, injuring 1 at Johnston Co. home in custody
CNN sues President Trump over revoked press credentials
Officer shot bouncer who took down nightclub shooter, witnesses say
Flooding, downed tree cause road closures in the Triangle
North Carolina man accused of trying to strangle pregnant woman
Launched NASA rocket may be visible in NC on Thursday
Woman tries to kill husband in Sanford home, deputies say
Show More
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
New Publix supermarket in Raleigh set to open this month
Family of Cumberland Co man killed in hit and run seeks answers, justice
How a Wake County candidate diffused an angry confrontation at the polls
Troopers will be stationed every 20 miles along I-40 for Thanksgiving week travel
More News