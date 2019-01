A new tax has made it more expensive to ride Bird scooters.On Monday, the company announced a $2 transportation fee would be added to all rentals starting Jan. 7.Bird rentals will now cost riders $3 to unlock the scooter and then $0.15 per minute.The scooter company said the transportation fee is a response to Raleigh City Council increasing the per scooter fee Now, rental companies must pay $300 for every scooter they have in the city, rather than the previous $150."When Raleigh City Council passed its regulations, Bird had two options: abandon the community we've had the honor to serve and focus on more business-friendly cities, or stay and fight for riders like you who want transportation alternatives. To us, the decision was an easy one. We decided to stay and work to ensure Raleigh residents don't have to pay a premium for environmentally friendly transportation - but we need your help." Bird created a website to make it easy to email Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane to voice complaints.The company is also asking citizens to contact their representatives on the city council to get rid of what they're calling an "unreasonable tax."