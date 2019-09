Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina cancels merger between Cambia Health Solutions

Both Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBSNC) and Cambia Health Solutions released a joint statement online on Friday stating the two companies will be canceling their merger.Earlier this week, former BCBSNC CEO Patrick Conway resigned Wednesday night after he was arrested over the summer with a DWI and child abuse charges in Randolph County.In Conway's place, the Chief Operating Officer, Gerald Petkau, will act as the interim CEO.