Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO resigns, interim CEO named in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Blue Bross Blue Shield of North Carolina announced the immediate resignation of Patrick Conway Wednesday night after he was charged with DWI and child abuse from a June incident in Randolph County.In Conway's place, the Chief Operating Officer, Gerald Petkau , will act as the interim CEO immediately.The Blue Cross NC Board of Trustees stated Conway's actions 'fell short' of the health insurance company's standards."We are confident that the transition will be smooth, and that Gerald Petkau will continue to lead the fight to improve the quality of health services, lower costs, and deliver an overall exceptional experience for our members," the Board of Trustees said.