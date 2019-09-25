crime

Insurance Commissioner calls for Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO to resign

The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner has called for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Patrick Conway to resign.

In a Wednesday press conference, Commissioner Mike Causey expressed disappointment in Conway and the company's leadership after Conway was charged with DWI and child abuse from a June incident in Randolph County.

"Dr. Conway showed lack of professionalism, respect and composure for law enforcement officers and the legal process," Causey said. "As commissioner of insurance, I cannot move forward with any type of trust and confidence in this CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina."

"I am asking for the resignation of Dr. Patrick Conway of CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. I do not take this action lightly. It pains me greatly."

Conway reportedly swerved out of his lane on Interstate 85 and crashed into the back of a truck. His daughters were in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash. Nobody was injured in the crash.

A letter from Blue Cross NC Board of Trustees Chairman Frank B Holding to North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey on Sept. 23 revealed that the Board of Trustees gave Conway a 30-day leave of absence to attend a substance abuse program. That leave was not announced publicly.

Note: The video in this article is from a previous report on Conway's DWI charge.
