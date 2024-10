CEO Kelly Ortberg announced the plans in a letter to employees on Friday.

Boeing to cut approximately 17,000 jobs over the coming months

Boeing will reduce the size of its total workforce by 10% over the coming months, CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a letter to employees on Friday.

That amounts to around 17,000 jobs, based on the company's December 2023 total workforce numbers.

