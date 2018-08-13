BUSINESS

Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens

EMBED </>More Videos

Taco Bell Cantina is now open on Hillsborough St. and serving alcohol

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh's new Taco Bell Cantina is now open, and your boozy slushies await!

The new location on Hillsborough Street is North Carolina's first location and one of the few cities across the United States where alcohol will be served.

There's just one thing; there will not be a drive-through.

RELATED: Taco Bell's new restaurants: In with booze, out with drive-thrus

The Cantina will have outdoor seating and communal tables for diners.

The menu will include cold beers and slushy drinks that can be paired with tequila, rum or vodka.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstaco bellrestaurantalcoholRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
Ford rolls out 10-millionth Mustang
Outages, teen drivers, REAL IDs driving up DMV wait times
Turn the music up: The 3 best spots to score vinyl records in Raleigh
More Business
Top Stories
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Raleigh police arrest man in bank robbery near Cameron Village
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Mexican Navy chases boat, seizes over 2 tons of suspected cocaine
Raeford 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
Show More
Rabid beaver attacked dad and girl while kayaking
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on San Leandro freeway
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More News