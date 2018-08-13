Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens

Raleigh's new Taco Bell Cantina is now open, and your boozy slushies await!The new location on Hillsborough Street is North Carolina's first location and one of the few cities across the United States where alcohol will be served.There's just one thing; there will not be a drive-through.The Cantina will have outdoor seating and communal tables for diners.The menu will include cold beers and slushy drinks that can be paired with tequila, rum or vodka.