Carolina Comeback

Carowinds hoping to reopen by the end of June

CHARLOTTE (WTVD) -- Those in the Carolinas seeking a thrill have something to look forward to. Carowinds hopes to reopen later in the summer.

The Charlotte-based amusement park is eying a June 29 reopening, according to North Carolina Department of Labor. The park itself has not set an official reopening date.

The park has been closed after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March.

Carowinds opened in 1973.
