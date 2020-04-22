Coronavirus

Cars lined up at 3 a.m. for surplus chicken sale at State Fairgrounds

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raeford Farms' surplus chicken sales have been a big hit for families looking for good deals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday's sale at the State Fairgrounds could draw the biggest crowd yet.

Some folks pulled an all-nighter, waiting overnight with cars parked on the side of the road.

Four truckloads full of chicken awaited customers as dozens of cars were parked along the side of Youth Center Dr. and Hillsborough St. as early as 3 a.m.

It's officially scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but starting earlier is likely. Officials are "winging it" somewhat, gauging the best time to start handing out chicken. Those hoping to go should enter at Gate 5 on Youth Center Dr. The State Highway Patrol doesn't want cars lining up on Hillsborough Street, and would rather drivers take Trinity Road to Youth Center.

Organizers are hoping the fairgrounds will be an efficient site with two drive-thrus with drivers following an exit gate.

Earlier sales in the area were held at the State Farmers Market, Knightdale High School and the Rocky Mount Stockyard.

Prices for 40-pound cases are as follows: Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60.

House of Raeford Farms continues scheduling more sales. You can find the full (continually updating list) here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighfoodcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicsales
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: Decision on Cooper's Stay-at-Home order expected this week
LATEST: Graybeard Distillery in Durham selling hand sanitizer
Survey allows Raleigh residents to weigh in on affordable housing
Doctor who recovered from COVID-19 donates plasma to UNC Health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Graybeard Distillery in Durham selling hand sanitizer
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
Doctor who recovered from COVID-19 donates plasma to UNC Health
Fayetteville chef closes 6 restaurants while awaiting PPP funding
Survey allows Raleigh residents to weigh in on affordable housing
New program can help Raleigh small business owners get up to $10K
2 Smithfield workers at Tar Heel plant test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Here's how NC determines, reports COVID-19 deaths
How to save on your utility bills while staying at home
Family of Neuse inmate expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak
NC first responders, nursing home staff short on PPE, officials say
Pledge My Check: New site asks people to donate some stimulus money
More TOP STORIES News