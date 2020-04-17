Raeford Farms surplus chicken sales continue in eastern North Carolina amid big crowds

After House of Raeford Farms put more than 40,000 pounds of chicken for sale at the Farmers Market in Raleigh on Thursday, Raeford is back in eastern North Carolina on Friday morning with more sales scheduled for Saturday.
With the state's grocery stores under new restrictions that limit the number of people inside, the sales offer a way to get a lot of food for a good price. At 5 a.m., there were already cars waiting in Rocky Mount ready for chicken. A woman told ABC11 she had been there since 4 a.m.
Prices for 40-pound cases are as follows: Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60
All sales are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Here's a list of sites for Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY
- Kinston, NC: Vernon Park Mall, 834 Hardee Rd.
- Pink Hill, NC: 403 N. Kinston Blvd. (empty grass lot)
- Rocky Mount, NC: Rocky Mount Stockyard, 3631 S. Church St.
- Salemburg, NC: Salemburg Fire Department, 804 N. Main St.
- Southport, NC: Coastal Golf Carts, 524 N. Howe St.
- Wilmington, NC: Port City Community Church, 250 Vision Dr.
- Wilson, NC: Hobby Lobby, 2800 Raleigh Road Pkwy. West
SATURDAY
- Clinton, NC: Tumble Weed Gymnastic, 2665 Southeast Blvd.
- New Bern, NC: Port City Community Church, 2840 Neuse Blvd.
- Riegelwood, NC: Riegelwood Baptist Church, 103 Hwy 87
- Wallace, NC: Pin Hook Pentecostal FWB Church, 1650 Deep Bottom Rd.
- Wendell, NC: Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1794 Wendell Blvd. (enter off Old Battle Bridge Rd.)
Raeford is also selling chicken at sites in South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana. They hope to return to Raleigh sometime next week.