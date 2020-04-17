Coronavirus

Raeford Farms surplus chicken sales continue in eastern North Carolina amid big crowds

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another day, another surplus chicken sale.

After House of Raeford Farms put more than 40,000 pounds of chicken for sale at the Farmers Market in Raleigh on Thursday, Raeford is back in eastern North Carolina on Friday morning with more sales scheduled for Saturday.

With the state's grocery stores under new restrictions that limit the number of people inside, the sales offer a way to get a lot of food for a good price. At 5 a.m., there were already cars waiting in Rocky Mount ready for chicken. A woman told ABC11 she had been there since 4 a.m.

Prices for 40-pound cases are as follows: Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60

All sales are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Here's a list of sites for Friday and Saturday.

FRIDAY
  • Kinston, NC: Vernon Park Mall, 834 Hardee Rd.
  • Pink Hill, NC: 403 N. Kinston Blvd. (empty grass lot)
  • Rocky Mount, NC: Rocky Mount Stockyard, 3631 S. Church St.
  • Salemburg, NC: Salemburg Fire Department, 804 N. Main St.
  • Southport, NC: Coastal Golf Carts, 524 N. Howe St.
  • Wilmington, NC: Port City Community Church, 250 Vision Dr.
  • Wilson, NC: Hobby Lobby, 2800 Raleigh Road Pkwy. West


SATURDAY
  • Clinton, NC: Tumble Weed Gymnastic, 2665 Southeast Blvd.
  • New Bern, NC: Port City Community Church, 2840 Neuse Blvd.
  • Riegelwood, NC: Riegelwood Baptist Church, 103 Hwy 87
  • Wallace, NC: Pin Hook Pentecostal FWB Church, 1650 Deep Bottom Rd.

  • Wendell, NC: Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1794 Wendell Blvd. (enter off Old Battle Bridge Rd.)


Raeford is also selling chicken at sites in South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana. They hope to return to Raleigh sometime next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncfoodcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicvirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: Wake County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths
LATEST: Cooper asks for more equipment, testing measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Business owner eager to reopen after COVID-19 spoils grand opening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper asks for more equipment, testing measures
Business owner eager to reopen after COVID-19 spoils grand opening
CFVH partners with air travel company to deliver testing kits faster
UNC Med. Center Lab looking to up COVID-19 testing
'Totally terrifying:' Man describes month-long battle with COVID-19
Chapel Hill-Carrboro school superintendent to resign at end of June
Stimulus check deposited into account of dead woman
Show More
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Organizations help undocumented workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Roanoke Rapids 12-year-old wants to spotlight community heroes
How antibody testing and contact tracing might work for NC to reopen
Triangle woman on national panel to find COVID-19 treatments, vaccine
More TOP STORIES News