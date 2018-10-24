BUSINESS

Developer's plan for south Raleigh will drive out auto-repair shops, used-car dealers

RALEIGH, N.C.. (WTVD) --
Now mostly made up of auto-repair shops, a 9-acre parcel of land in South Raleigh could turn into up to 20 stories of retail, housing, and office space.

The development company, FiveHorizons, submitted a rezoning application to the City of Raleigh for the project on South Saunders Street near South Dawson and South McDowell streets.

The application mentions pedestrian connections and that people could rent or buy studios and 1- to 3-bedroom units.

But it also means current tenants will have to move out.

Ola Samuel, the owner of Legend Auto, said he's unsure where he'll move his used-car lot. He has 30 vehicles to transport.

"I was given a notice that we need to relocate our business out of here and now it seems we are also looking for a place," Samuel said.

The auto repair shop next door in the same position and so is Hearne Automotive.

Owner John Hearne said he has been at that location for at least six years. He said he got enough notice to vacate.

Samuel said he needs to move out by next week.

"It's affecting a lot of us," Samuel said.

ABC11 reached out to Five Horizons in Raleigh for comment but has not heard back.

The rezoning application still needs to be approved by the city.
