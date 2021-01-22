Carolina Comeback

Durham's Honeysuckle at Lakewood gets creative with "hive" outdoor dining concept

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Honeysuckle at Lakewood in Durham has come up with a new outdoor concept to keep customers safe and socially distant.

Owner Tom Meyer built several private hives on the one-acre property to give customers an outdoor experience in the cooler temperatures.

The restaurant and bar -- owned by the same owners who operate the popular Honeysuckle Tea House farm in Orange County -- opened in September.

"We want to have an outdoor experience," explained Meyer. "And, so, they're fully heated. We've got lights, they're COVID-friendly and easy to sanitize between uses. And for us, they give us two things that we can do with them. One is, when it's cold, you can come in and be warm and have a great meal. When it gets warm again, and it will, the doors come open, and now it becomes a relief from the heat. So, they're transportable and we can take them to our farm where we have twenty acres," Meyer added.

Meyer built six private hives at the Honeysuckle at Lakewood for dining.

Reservations can be made, otherwise, the hives are first come first served.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhamnow opencarolina comebackrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
New program launches to keep restaurants sales warm this winter
WCPSS votes to remain in virtual learning until mid-February
Egg farm pivots, gives back during pandemic
PR firms thrive by helping small businesses through pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Very few COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone to waste, health workers say
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
A glimmer of hope as COVID-19 hospitalizations dip
EXCLUSIVE: Cooper wants 120K vaccines given out per week
LATEST: Hospitalizations decrease for fourth straight day
$300M development of Seaboard Station underway in downtown Raleigh
Show More
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
Roxboro emergency chaplain dies after battle with COVID-19
Pastor leaves sanctuary at Durham church for first time in 1,300 days
Man dies a day after being found shot in Cross Creek Mall parking lot
Durham doctor's flashy suits bring smiles to ALS patients
More TOP STORIES News