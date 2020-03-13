GrubHub suspending collection of up to $100 million in fees to help independent restaurants impacted by coronavirus

CHICAGO -- Grubhub announced on Friday in Chicago, where the company is based, that it's suspending collection of its marketing fees from independent restaurants across the U.S. starting Saturday."The City of Chicago is deeply concerned about the risk COVID-19 is placing on the health of our residents and communities, as well as the impact it's having on our working families and neighborhood economies and restaurants," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot at a news conference. "That is why we applaud corporate leaders like Grubhub who are stepping up with practical measures to support small businesses and their employees. Now more than ever, we must work together to ensure hardworking Chicagoans receive the support they need to thrive while also staying safe, secure, and healthy."The CEO said that's up to $100 million of cash being pumped into American businesses."Independent restaurants are the lifeblood of our cities and feed our communities. They have been amazing long-term partners for us, and we wanted to help them in their time of need. Our business is their business -- so this was an easy decision for us to make."Grubhub will also enable proceeds from its Donate the Change program to go toward charitable organizations that support restaurants and drivers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.