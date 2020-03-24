Coronavirus

Harbor Freight donates entire supply of masks, gloves to ERs during coronavirus pandemic

CALABASAS, Calif. (WTVD) -- As hospitals and emergency rooms attend to a rising number of cases of the novel coronavirus, Harbor Freight is donating its entire supply of personal protective equipment to health care workers.

The hardware store is donating N95 masks, face shields, and disposable nitrile gloves to help hospitals across the United States.

In a written statement, Harbor Freight owner Eric Smidt said hospitals that need equipment should have their supply coordinator make an online request.

SEE MORE | Lowe's giving $25 million to hospitals, communities during coronavirus pandemic

"Although we certainly won't have enough of these supplies to fill everyone's needs, we're going to donate everything we've got," Smidt said in the statement.

Harbor Freight asked customers not to make requests at local stores or to contact hospitals to ask if they need supplies.

Click here to find a Harbor Freight store in your community.

RELATED | Stores closing to limit spread of COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnccoronavirushospitalsu.s. & worlddonations
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
How to grocery shop safely amid coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 LATEST: State reports at least 398 coronavirus cases
Warmer weather, humidity and coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: State reports at least 398 coronavirus cases
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
NC businesses practice creative social distancing
Report: Carolina Panthers expected to release Cam Newton
NC woman celebrates 100th birthday with social distancing
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
Garth Brooks tour rescheduled in Charlotte due to COVID-19
Show More
Couple in Okla. get married on Facebook Live amid COVID-19 crisis
What to learn from family under COVID-19 quarantine in Italy
China to lift in lockdown in most virus-hit province as COVID-19 cases decrease
Instacart hiring 300K to meet surge in demand during COVID-19
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
More TOP STORIES News