Business

Here are some companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina

The impact on the coronavirus pandemic continues to send shock waves through the economy.

Yet during this crisis, some companies are hiring to fill the demands of the new normal.

Here are some companies who are hiring in North Carolina right now:



RELATED:
Jobs hiring during coronavirus pandemic include Walmart, Papa John's, Amazon
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncjobs hiringcarolina comebackjob faircoronavirusreopening ncpandemicjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham faith leaders promote physical distancing
More rain coming over next three days
NC lawmakers push to help teens get licenses amid COVID-19
Trump preparing executive order targeting social media
The 411: Headed to the beach?
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Warren County
Show More
UConn student accused in deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
Durham schools' summer meals program starts in June
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
'RVs4MDs' gives Duke nurse a place to stay
More TOP STORIES News