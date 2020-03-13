Coronavirus

How to support local businesses while staying safe during coronavirus pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus increases in North Carolina and state officials discourage face-to-face contact, many local businesses fear an economic impact.

While Downtown Raleigh Alliance said the safety of Raleigh's residents, workers and visitors is extremely important, they offered a few suggestions for customers hoping to continue to support local businesses.

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS: Live updates

In a news release, Downtown Raleigh Alliance said many restaurants, stores and museums are taking extra steps to sanitize their businesses and encouraging patrons to practice social distancing and health etiquette.

Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.

However, for customers who do not want to visit stores or restaurants, Downtown Raleigh Alliance made the following recommendations:

  • Shop online or via phone. While some stores already have online shopping, others will help customers order via phone or FaceTime.
  • If you typically use local businesses to fill wholesale orders, place those requests as soon as possible.
  • Buy gift cards to use at a later date to support businesses now, even if you don't currently need anything.
  • Order takeout or delivery and tip the same amount as you would dining in.


RELATED: GrubHub suspending collection of up to $100 million in fees to help independent restaurants impacted by coronavirus

Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper recommended organizers cancel any events or gatherings of more than 100 people. Health officials urged North Carolinians to practice social distancing--maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between others and washing hands frequently.

What is social distancing?
EMBED More News Videos

What social distancing is and tips to prevent the spread of disease



Currently, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 15 cases of the novel coronavirus in North Carolina, including eight in Wake County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighshop localcoronavirusstate of emergency
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Meal delivery, other community services affected by coronavirus
Wake County schools to remain open
COVID-19 LATEST: Wayne Co. resident tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus hoaxes prey on consumer fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wayne Co. resident tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19: Duke Energy won't disconnect power for bill nonpayment
Trump waives interest on federally owned student loans
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Meal delivery, other community services affected by coronavirus
Mental health expert offers anxiety tips for COVID-19
Coronavirus hoaxes prey on consumer fears
Show More
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Wake County schools to remain open
Canes announcer in quarantine after staying in hotel room Rudy Gobert used
Durham Distillery using alcohol to make hand sanitizer
How to clean your phone to protect from novel coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News