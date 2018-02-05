BUSINESS

How Triangle-based companies did on Wall Street Monday

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

and the Associated Press
After two days of plummeting stocks, Dow finished down more than 1,100 points with the biggest one-day drop in history.

Here's a look at how local companies fared today.

  • Red Hat, Inc (RHT): -$0.96 (-0.75%) closing at $127.05

  • Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. (Q): -$3.79 (-3.77%) closing at $96.751

  • Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM): -$8.19 (-3.77%) closing at $209.10

  • Cree, Inc. (CREE): -$1.26 (-53.79%) closing at $32.00

  • Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW): -$1.78 (-3.78%) closing at $45.34

  • First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCNCA): -$12.42 (-2.91%) closing at $414.98

  • INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR): -$1.50 (-3.99%) closing at $36.05

  • PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH): -$1.96 (-2.19%) closing at $87.41

  • Ply Gem Holdings, Inc (PGEM): -$0.050 (-0.23%) closing at $21.45

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX): -$0.070 (-1.61%) closing at $4.42

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1,175 points, or 4.6 percent, to 24,345 in heavy trading Monday.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 113 points or 4.1 percent, to 2,648. The Nasdaq composite plunged 273 points or 3.78 percent, to 6,967.

It was the biggest drop for S&P 500 since August 2011 and the worst decline for Dow since September 2008 during its 777-point plunge.

More on Wall Street's bad day here.
