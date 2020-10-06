Iconic store Briggs Hardware store moves to Emerald Isle after 155 years in Raleigh

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- After 155 years in Raleigh, the iconic Briggs Hardware store has found a new home on the North Carolina coast.
The family-owned store opened its new Emerald Isle location in the Emerald Plantation Shopping Center this weekend.
Briggs closed the Raleigh location in late July.
Owner Evelyn Davis said it was a tough decision to move the store but felt it was unsafe to own a local business in downtown Raleigh amid recent protests.
"And knowing that the police were told to stand down, I no longer felt safe anymore," Davis told ABC-affiliate WCTI."And, because I went public with that statement, my landlord decided he would not renew my lease. Not knowing what I would do, I packed it all up and came to Emerald Isle. I've been in Emerald Isle for the past four summers, and now I can call it home.
