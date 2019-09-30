Business

NC's first Wegmans breaks records for the grocery store chain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday's grand opening of Raleigh's new Wegmans set records for the grocery store chain.

Wegmans says more than 30,000 customers visited the grocery store for its grand opening, which marked as the top store opening attendance in the company's history.

"We knew there was a lot of excitement, but the outpouring we saw yesterday was beyond anything we could've hoped for," said Wegmans Store Manager Hallie Johnston. "From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone who made our first day in North Carolina so special. We're incredibly proud to be here."

The grocery store, located at 1200 Wake Towne Drive in the Midtown East shopping center, has 475 employees and is open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

The company plans to bring five additional stores to the Raleigh-Durham area, including a Cary location which will open next year on Davis Drive.

