Wegmans opens in Raleigh among heavy traffic, excitement

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The long-anticipated Wegmans grocery store opened Sunday in Raleigh to long lines, heavy traffic and excitement.

The new store at 1200 Wake Towne Drive had a full parking lot minutes after the grand opening at 7 a.m. Earlier this week, nearly 500 employees were stocking shelves and undergoing training. It's a store three years in the making.

It's the first Wegmans in the Triangle. Another Wegman's is expected to open in Cary sometime in 2020.

Each tick of the clock gets Raleigh a little bit closer to the highly anticipated grand opening of Wegmans


A team of off-duty Raleigh Police officers will assist the traffic flow entering and exiting Midtown East Shopping Center. Message boards were set up by the NCDOT to alert commuters coming from all directions to expect traffic delays on along with Wake Forest Road corridor.

Wegmans says more than 24,000 customers have signed up for the Wegmans Shoppers Club on the store's website and app.
