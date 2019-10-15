AT&T says vendor issue is preventing some customers from accessing voicemail

An AT&T spokesperson sent the following statement to ABC11 about the issue: "We're aware that some customers may be having difficulty retrieving their voicemail due to a vendor server problem. We're in contact with the vendor as they work to fix it and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
ABC11 received several messages from frustrated AT&T customers.
"I have been told multiple times that it would be fixed the same day. Today I was told there is no estimated repair date. I don't know what to do. I am a psychologist and people who have mental health issues call me," one said. "They get my message and leave me a voicemail. There is no indication that I won't be able to access it."
"Voicemail is a crucial function on most people's devices. Having it down for weeks is unacceptable," another said. "If they don't fix this issue they will be losing lot of customers. I am been calling daily, but no result."
AT&T did not confirm how many of their customers are impacted by this outage.
A tweet from the AT&T support Twitter account sent Monday evening said the company is still working to stabilize the problem.
Ellen, we know how important it is to keep you connected. Our team is working to stabilize. ^DylanH— AT&T Help (@ATTHelp) October 15, 2019
The Twitter account has received several complaints from customers in recent weeks about the issue.
