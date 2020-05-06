Surplus chicken sale returns to Raleigh State fairgrounds, Zebulon

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- House of Raeford Farms surplus chicken sales are coming back to Wake County Wednesday.
House of Raeford is selling chicken that would normally go to restaurants, schools and cafeterias. COVID-19 is stressing the country's meat supply, driving up demand at grocers and stores in many towns, making the sales a hit.
Cars were already lined up at 4 a.m. near the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The sale begins at 9 a.m., but is subject to start earlier if demand justifies. There's also a sale in Zebulon at 506 West Ganon Ave. set for 9 a.m.
The prices for 40-pound Cases are as follows: Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts - $60; Bone-in Skin-on Thighs - $25; Drumsticks - $25. You must pay in cash.
On Tuesday, Carlie C's partnered with House of Raeford Farms to giveaway 40,000 pounds of chicken at a Fayetteville church.
The sales are coming to Fuquay-Varina and Fayetteville on Thursday. Here's a complete schedule.
