Weight Watchers woes hit Oprah in the pocketbook

It's probably not the kind of Weight Watchers loss Oprah was hoping for. Bloomberg reports the media mogul and former talk show host lost more than $39 million -- on paper -- after Weight Watchers forecast its 2019 profit will fall far short of Wall Street estimates.Winfrey owns more than 8 percent of Weight Watchers, making her the company's biggest individual shareholder.Bloomberg says Weight Watchers stock fell 23 percent in extended trading at 5 p.m. Tuesday.But don't look for Oprah to be too crushed by Tuesday's losses. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, the 65-year-old Winfrey is still worth $3.4 billion, with most of her net worth held in cash.