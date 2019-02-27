BUSINESS

Weight Watchers woes hit Oprah in the pocketbook

EMBED </>More Videos

Bloomberg reports] the media mogul and former talk show host lost more than $39 million -- on paper -- after Weight Watchers forecast its 2019 profit will fall far short of Wall Street estimates.

By
It's probably not the kind of Weight Watchers loss Oprah was hoping for.

Bloomberg reports the media mogul and former talk show host lost more than $39 million -- on paper -- after Weight Watchers forecast its 2019 profit will fall far short of Wall Street estimates.

Winfrey owns more than 8 percent of Weight Watchers, making her the company's biggest individual shareholder.

Bloomberg says Weight Watchers stock fell 23 percent in extended trading at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

But don't look for Oprah to be too crushed by Tuesday's losses. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, the 65-year-old Winfrey is still worth $3.4 billion, with most of her net worth held in cash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessoprah winfreyweight lossfinancestock marketstocks
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
African American owned businesses continue to grow, succeed
Fortnite and Nerf join forces; Blasters and Super Soakers coming soon
RTP announces $60M investment that will bring 200 jobs
Report: Payless to file for bankruptcy and close 2,300 stores
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Cohen testifies before House committee
Fayetteville officer saves woman from house fire
Illegal payday loans could cost North Carolinians hundreds
Girl Scout hero arrested on drug charges
'Best of Enemies' movie to get early screening in Durham
10-foot great white shark caught off Florida fishing pier
Sheriff: Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack
North Carolina lawmakers to discuss hands-free driving law
Show More
Raleigh man grieving after police say his wife and daughter killed 5 relatives
Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles
Suspect in custody after backing vehicle into Wake County deputy
Fuquay-Varina Police search home as part of child-abuse investigation
Parents don't get full night of sleep until child is 6, study finds
More News