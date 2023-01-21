Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married in LA on his 93rd birthday

The former astronaut posted photos on Twitter, saying he and his longtime love were "as excited as teenagers."

LOS ANGELES -- Buzz Aldrin, the famed astronaut and the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday by sharing some big news: He's married!

Aldrin and his now-wife, Dr. Anca Faur, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

The former astronaut posted photos on his Twitter account, saying the two were "as excited as teenagers."

"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," read the tweet.

Aldrin made three spacewalks as pilot of the 1966 Gemini 12 mission.

He's been married three times before. Faur holds a Ph.D in chemical engineering.