Interactive fun and attractions set for Canes' Fan Fest

The Stadium Series game is the grand finale of several days of events in Raleigh, including the Cane's Fan Fest in downtown Raleigh on Friday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just one week to go from the NHL Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 9 .m. rain or shine.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor.

Then on Saturday, it's the Carolina Hurricanes vs. the Washington Capitals in the outdoor showdown at the football home of the N.C. State Wolfpack.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on ABC11 and on ESPN+

The pregame has entertainment for fans of all ages with hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot with activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Highlighting the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame will be the display of the Stanley Cup. Fans can take photos with the Cup from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. The NHL's new United by Hockey Mobile Museum will be on site. There will also be musical performances from the NC State Marching Band (Drumline) and Justin Trawick & The Common Good.

A Stadium Series game ticket is required for admission to the pregame event and fans will need to go through a metal detector to enter. Parking lots at PNC Arena and Carter-Finley Stadium will open at 2 p.m. Outside alcoholic beverages may not be brought in beyond the security screening.

There will be various attractions.

As title sponsor of the NHL Stadium Series pregame, Truly will let fans 21 and older face off on their Bubble Hockey Games to see which Truly pack reigns supreme, take a picture in the interactive photo booth, check out the views from the rooftop deck, and have a chance to meet an NHL legend.

Fans can also test their hockey skills at Truly's Accuracy Challenge, Bullseye Battle and Target Practice games.

BioSteel is asking fans to show them their Next Gen Move by participating in stick handling and trick shot challenges. A moment from the challenges will be captured and sent to fans for sharing on their social media channels Fans can also sample a BioSteel flavor and take home a branded towel, while supplies last.

Stormy and the Canes Crew will make appearances. There will be a giant Stormy bounce house, obstacle course and slapshot booth.

Some of the other interactive displays include CAT's remote vehicle control trailer, allowing fans to operate autonomous CAT equipment in a different state, shoot for prizes, and more; Fanatics will have a wide assortment of 2023 NHL Stadium Series apparel, headwear and collectibles for purchase. Honda will display vehicles for fans to check out and there will be a Honda Puck Drop game and Goalie Power Play and Precision Passing game for chances to win fun prizes.

Many other vendors will also participate with interactive experiences,