Durham police officers got about 40 reports of car break-ins in the 500 block of Foster Street on Thursday.

String of car break-ins around the Triangle tied to groups of juveniles

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nine people under the age of 18 have been connected to a string of car break-ins in Durham that date back to June.

Durham Police Department announced it had filed juvenile petitions for kids in two different groups believed to be responsible for multiple stolen vehicles and dozens of car break-ins that happened between June 27 - July 24.

Most of the car break-ins and thefts happened at apartment complexes across the Bull City.

Investigators said they believe these same juveniles committed similar crimes in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Cary, Carrboro, Morrisville, Wendell and Franklinton.

Car crime prevention

DPD said here are some ways to minimize your odds of becoming a victim:

Secure your vehicle. Lock all doors, and do not leave windows cracked, even in the summer.

Remove laptops, tablets, cell phones, and chargers.

Remove cash, coins, radar detectors, GPS devices and sports equipment.

Use anti-theft and/or vehicle alarms.

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Don't leave a spare key in your vehicle.

Don't leave your vehicle running unattended.

Report suspicious activity to 911 immediately. When in doubt, call 911.

