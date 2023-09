Both teams come into this non-conference matchup with 2-1 records.

Cardinal Gibbons takes on Rolesville in Game of the Week

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11 Game of the Week is Cardinal Gibbons at Rolesville at 7 p.m. Friday.

Both teams come into this non-conference matchup with 2-1 records.

Join Travon Miles as he previews the game during ABC11 news at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. live from Rolesville.

Then checkout the game wrap at 11 p.m. on ABC11 in sports.

There is a slight chance of showers this evening, but temperatures will be lower compared to earlier in the week.