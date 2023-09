LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a shooting at a high school football game Friday night.

According to the Public Schools of Robeson County, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Lumberton Senior High School during the football game. The game was canceled following the incident.

No injuries were reported.

"The safety of our students and fans is our top priority," Public Schools of Robeson County said in a social media post.

