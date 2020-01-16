Wegmans hiring 180 full-time employees at new West Cary store

WEST CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wegmans Food Markets is hiring 180 full-time employees for its new store in West Cary, located on Davis Drive and Airport Boulevard.
According to a news release from Wegmans, the full-time positions include customer service, entry-level management, chefs and line cook roles.
The West Cary location is one of three the grocery store chain hopes to open nationwide in 2020. In additions to the store's traditional market layout, it will also feature a restaurant counter serving burgers and sandwiches.
Wegmans says applicants should apply online or call 984-960-5580. Interviews will be scheduled and conducted by appointment only.
The company will also start hiring around 270 part-time employees in late February.
Wegmans opened its first Triangle store in October. The company plans to bring four other stores to the area in the next few years.
