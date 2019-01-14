Raleigh Arts taking applications for Oberlin Road improvement project

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Calling all artists!
Raleigh Arts, which oversees the City of Raleigh's public art, exhibition, and community programs is taking applications until Feb. 4 for an artist or artist team to develop public artwork as part of a road improvement project on Oberlin Road.
"We're looking for artists to work with the community to figure out on this long stretch of road where artwork can go," explained Kelly McChesney, Public Art Director for the City of Raleigh. "It could be a gateway piece, a standalone sculpture, it could be a communal public art area or part of the actual design such as sidewalk design or lighting, and the artist that's selected will be working with the community to figure out what that is."
McChesney said so far, the public input for the project has stressed how important the historical landmark, Oberlin Village, is for the City of Raleigh. Residents hope that is incorporated into the artwork.
The purpose of the Oberlin Road Streetscape Project is to improve the street from Groveland Avenue to the north of Bedford Avenue with wider sidewalks, revised traffic lanes, bus stops and landscaping. The project budget is $60,000.
Up to three finalists will be selected for interviews and paid a $1,000 stipend. Qualifications must be submitted by Feb. 4, 2019. There is no fee to submit qualifications.
Raleigh Arts also offers art classes at Pullen and Sertoma Arts Centers, as well as grant funding to various arts organizations in Raleigh. Raleigh Arts has two resident advisory groups- the Arts Commission and the Public Art and Design Board.